Recreational park inaugurated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan inaugurated

the Shaheed Engineer Rana Muhammad Ali Park here on Sunday.

Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) has built the family park

in Block-X of New Satellite Town, which has the facilities of

a jogging track, benches, canopy, lights and parking.

Local dignitaries who were also present on the occasion, thanked

the Commissioner and his team for providing a healthy environment.

They said that earlier, there was no place for children to play in the

area and a spacious environment available for women.

On this occasion, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that more parks

were being built to ensure the provision of green and lush environment

to citizens.

He paid tribute to the martyred officer of Public Health Engineering Rana

Muhammad Ali, and said that such dutiful and selfless people who do not

hesitate to render any sacrifice while discharging their responsibilities.

Dua was also offered for the security and stability of the country.