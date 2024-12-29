Recreational Park Inaugurated
Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan inaugurated
the Shaheed Engineer Rana Muhammad Ali Park here on Sunday.
Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) has built the family park
in Block-X of New Satellite Town, which has the facilities of
a jogging track, benches, canopy, lights and parking.
Local dignitaries who were also present on the occasion, thanked
the Commissioner and his team for providing a healthy environment.
They said that earlier, there was no place for children to play in the
area and a spacious environment available for women.
On this occasion, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that more parks
were being built to ensure the provision of green and lush environment
to citizens.
He paid tribute to the martyred officer of Public Health Engineering Rana
Muhammad Ali, and said that such dutiful and selfless people who do not
hesitate to render any sacrifice while discharging their responsibilities.
Dua was also offered for the security and stability of the country.
Recent Stories
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Recreational park inaugurated2 minutes ago
-
CTP issue 40,985 challan slips to unfit PSVs22 minutes ago
-
FJWU opens admissions for Spring 2025 semester32 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood unveils comprehensive plan to empower 'Marginalized Communities'42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Ambassador to US visits Utopia Industries, holds meeting with KCCI leaders42 minutes ago
-
President expresses grief over S. Korea plane crash52 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of PPC1 hour ago
-
Governor praises forces to kill 11 terrorists in S. Waziristan1 hour ago
-
First Dignity Awards 'a beacon of hope' for marginalized individuals: Romina Alam1 hour ago
-
Multiple car pileup in Dera Ismail Khan leaves 20 injured1 hour ago
-
Seasonal cuisine 'Saag' symbol of heritage & togetherness2 hours ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony of 250 couples held2 hours ago