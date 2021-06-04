Recreational parks, swimming pools reopen in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday directed reopening of water parks, swimming pools and recreational parks for visitors across the province with strict compliance of SOPs against the coronavirus.

According to a notification of the Home Department KP, all the water parks, swimming pools and recreation spots have been reopened for the general public however 50 percent entry of the total capacity would be allowed.

The notification said there would be a complete ban on indoor dining and refreshments at the recreational places.

The food corners would also remain closed at these parks.

Proper chlorination of the swimming pools would be carried out, besides strict compliance of SOPs at the entry and exit points and inside the parks would be ensured.

The notification said police and the district administration concerned would ensure strict implementation of the orders and violators would face stern legal action.