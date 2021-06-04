UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recreational Parks, Swimming Pools Reopen In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:12 PM

Recreational parks, swimming pools reopen in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday directed reopening of water parks, swimming pools and recreational parks for visitors across the province with strict compliance of SOPs against the coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday directed reopening of water parks, swimming pools and recreational parks for visitors across the province with strict compliance of SOPs against the coronavirus.

According to a notification of the Home Department KP, all the water parks, swimming pools and recreation spots have been reopened for the general public however 50 percent entry of the total capacity would be allowed.

The notification said there would be a complete ban on indoor dining and refreshments at the recreational places.

The food corners would also remain closed at these parks.

Proper chlorination of the swimming pools would be carried out, besides strict compliance of SOPs at the entry and exit points and inside the parks would be ensured.

The notification said police and the district administration concerned would ensure strict implementation of the orders and violators would face stern legal action.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Water All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dua Lipa announces official timeline and release o ..

1 minute ago

Initial outline for Paigham-e-Pakistan training ma ..

4 minutes ago

NHS Denies Extra Vaccines to Town With Highest Inf ..

4 minutes ago

Vaccination centre for police personnel to work ro ..

5 minutes ago

Pujiang Innovation Forum a testament to UAE-China ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan's initiatives on environment being recogn ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.