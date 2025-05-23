Open Menu

Recreational Spot 'Mango Enclave' Being Set Up In Multan: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Recreational spot 'Mango Enclave' being set up in Multan: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan, a visionary recreational and agro-tourism project titled “Mango Enclave” was reviewed, marking a major step toward redefining public spaces in the city of Saints.

Situated on state-owned land adjacent to the Multan Industrial Estate, the Mango Enclave will be a unique public initiative blending nature, leisure, and agricultural innovation. The project aims to cultivate mango orchards across 33.89 acres, reinforcing Multan’s identity as the mango capital of Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner shared plans to enclose the area with a boundary wall and iron fencing to ensure safety, transforming the space into a secure picnic and recreational zone. The enclave will feature lush mango groves interwoven with family picnic areas, children's play zones, walking tracks, an open-air gym, stylish gazebos and solidly built seating arrangements.

A notable highlight will be the construction of specialized huts offering mango-based products, allowing visitors to indulge in the region's rich culinary heritage, he added.

He maintained that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and the Multan Industrial Estate Board will jointly oversee the full-scale cultivation and maintenance of mango crops.

The project was a tribute to the city’s legacy and a gift to its people, he said and added that "Mango Enclave will not only provide a serene escape for families but also promote local produce and eco-tourism.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials from PHA and board members of the Industrial Estate, all unified in their commitment to delivering a landmark development for Multan’s citizens.

Recent Stories

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

38 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

38 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

2 hours ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

3 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

3 hours ago
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

3 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

4 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

4 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

4 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan