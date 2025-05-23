Recreational Spot 'Mango Enclave' Being Set Up In Multan: Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan, a visionary recreational and agro-tourism project titled “Mango Enclave” was reviewed, marking a major step toward redefining public spaces in the city of Saints.
Situated on state-owned land adjacent to the Multan Industrial Estate, the Mango Enclave will be a unique public initiative blending nature, leisure, and agricultural innovation. The project aims to cultivate mango orchards across 33.89 acres, reinforcing Multan’s identity as the mango capital of Pakistan.
Addressing the meeting, the commissioner shared plans to enclose the area with a boundary wall and iron fencing to ensure safety, transforming the space into a secure picnic and recreational zone. The enclave will feature lush mango groves interwoven with family picnic areas, children's play zones, walking tracks, an open-air gym, stylish gazebos and solidly built seating arrangements.
A notable highlight will be the construction of specialized huts offering mango-based products, allowing visitors to indulge in the region's rich culinary heritage, he added.
He maintained that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and the Multan Industrial Estate Board will jointly oversee the full-scale cultivation and maintenance of mango crops.
The project was a tribute to the city’s legacy and a gift to its people, he said and added that "Mango Enclave will not only provide a serene escape for families but also promote local produce and eco-tourism.
The review meeting was attended by senior officials from PHA and board members of the Industrial Estate, all unified in their commitment to delivering a landmark development for Multan’s citizens.
