Recreational Spots To Remain Closed During Eid-ul-Azha Holidays: DC Hamza

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:57 PM

The Islamabad administration has decided to keep closed all the recreational spots in the federal capital during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, aimed at preventing further spread of COVID-19

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat Monday said Murree Expressway, Margalla Hills and other picnic spots would remain closed on the occasion from July 31, Friday till August 2, Sunday.

He appealed the public to stay at home and avoid making any outing plan during these days to keep you and your family safe during the pandemic.

In response to a question about Eid prayer, he said the administration had the same plan as it used on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Arrangements would be made in open spaces by following standard operating procedures (SOPs) with different prayer times to avoid gatherings.

"The Eid prayer is not the main issue, the issue will be at the time of exchanging Eid greetings traditionally on the day when people will avoid social distance preemptive measure," he said.

Residents of the federal capital would have to show the sense of responsibility by complying the SOPs because law enforcement personnel could monitor people at their homes, Shafqaat added.

"If the people did not follow the SOPs this time, the situation could be even worse than it was after Eid-ul-Fitr," he warned.

To another query, he said the SOPs were being strictly enforced in cattle markets and animals were also being vaccinated against Congo virus.

Citizens were requested not to bring elders and children in the cattle market for purchasing the sacrificial animals, he said.

