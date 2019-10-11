Recruitment against merit unacceptable: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday said the illegal and against the merit recruitment would not be tolerated at any cast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday said the illegal and against the merit recruitment would not be tolerated at any cast.

"By ensuring transparency and merit in the higher educational institution, we would set an example for other department," he expressed these views while chairing a senate meeting of the Islamia College University Peshawar here at Governor House.

The senate meeting also discussed JIT report on irregularities during appointment process in the said educational institution, says an official statement here today.

The governor warned those who committed irregularities in appointment would be dealt strictly under the law to eliminate the menace of corruption once and for all.

He emphasized upon adopting financial discipline in preparation of budget and directed Islamia college administration to overcome budgets deficits through internal arrangements.

Later, the senate gave conditional approval of the current fiscal budget 2019-20 of the Islamia College University.