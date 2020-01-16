UrduPoint.com
Recruitment As Soldier In Pakistan Army To Start On Jan 20

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 04:05 PM

Recruitment as soldier in Pakistan Army to start on Jan 20

Pakistan Army Recruitment Center has announced that process of recruitment in Pakistan Army as a soldier is underway and Mobile Recruitment team of Pano Aqil Center would visit different cities of district Naushehro Feroze from January 20 to 24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment Center has announced that process of recruitment in Pakistan Army as a soldier is underway and Mobile Recruitment team of Pano Aqil Center would visit different cities of district Naushehro Feroze from January 20 to 24.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, the mobile team of Pakistan Army recruitment center, Pano Aqil would visit Town Committee Moro on January 20 and 21.

The recruitment team will also visit the Municipal Committees of Kandiaro on January 23 and Mihrabpur on January 24 respectively for recruitment of suitable candidates as soldier in Pakistan Army.

