Recruitment For Pak Army To Continue Till August 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Recruitment for Pak Army to continue till August 28

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Army Selection and Recruitment Center, Pano Aqil, has announced that the recruitment process for 'Sepoy' in the Pakistan Army will continue until August 28 at the Pano Aqil Recruitment Center.

According to the hand out issued here on Sunday, candidates from Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts, having Matric or higher education, aged between 17.5 to 23 years, height 5 feet 6 inches and chest measurement 78-83 cm, are eligible to apply.

They are required to appear in person at the Recruitment Center with their original educational certificates, CNIC or Form 'B' and passport-size photographs.

It is mentioned over here that the candidates who were successful in the first schedule of 2024 selection are not eligible for this recruitment phase, the announcement added.

The Recruitment Center invited eligible candidates to take advantage of this opportunity to serve the nation by joining the Pakistan Army.

