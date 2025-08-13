Recruitment For Wireless Operators Announced In Gujrat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police Telecommunication Wing has announced recruitment for male and female constables (wireless operators) in Gujrat.
Applications are invited from district residents on the prescribed form, available at the Punjab Police website, by Aug 25, 2025.
Eligibility criteria include age between 18 and 22 years, a minimum height of 5 feet 7 inches for men and 5 feet 2 inches for women, and for men, a chest measurement of 33x34½ inches. Candidates must hold domicile of Gujrat and a valid CNIC.
Educational qualification requires a Higher Secondary school Certificate (Science) or a Diploma of Associate Engineering in electronics, electrical, or mechanical with at least 50 per cent marks. Physical tests include covering 1.6 kilometres within 7 minutes for men and 10 minutes for women.
Recent Stories
The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security arrangements finalized in Usta Muhammad on Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Recruitment for wireless operators announced in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
KP assembly forum concludes workshop on family lanning priorities13 minutes ago
-
NA passes resolution to curb population growth13 minutes ago
-
Ex, CM Balochistan Jan Jamali congratulates nation on occasion of Independence Day13 minutes ago
-
Ayubia Chairlift closure enters fourth year, tourism and local economy crippled13 minutes ago
-
French Consul General calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly13 minutes ago
-
Tarbela 96 percent full as water storage nears capacity across major dams: Wattoo23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on key initiatives23 minutes ago
-
Youth delegation visits Parliament, praises Minister's advocacy23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan advancing towards strength & prosperity, says Ishaq Dar at urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh23 minutes ago
-
DPO Gujrat holds open court23 minutes ago