Recruitment for wireless operators announced in Gujrat

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police Telecommunication Wing has announced recruitment for male and female constables (wireless operators) in Gujrat.

Applications are invited from district residents on the prescribed form, available at the Punjab Police website, by Aug 25, 2025.

Eligibility criteria include age between 18 and 22 years, a minimum height of 5 feet 7 inches for men and 5 feet 2 inches for women, and for men, a chest measurement of 33x34½ inches. Candidates must hold domicile of Gujrat and a valid CNIC.

Educational qualification requires a Higher Secondary school Certificate (Science) or a Diploma of Associate Engineering in electronics, electrical, or mechanical with at least 50 per cent marks. Physical tests include covering 1.6 kilometres within 7 minutes for men and 10 minutes for women.