Open Menu

Recruitment For Wireless Operators Announced In Gujrat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Recruitment for wireless operators announced in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police Telecommunication Wing has announced recruitment for male and female constables (wireless operators) in Gujrat.

Applications are invited from district residents on the prescribed form, available at the Punjab Police website, by Aug 25, 2025.

Eligibility criteria include age between 18 and 22 years, a minimum height of 5 feet 7 inches for men and 5 feet 2 inches for women, and for men, a chest measurement of 33x34½ inches. Candidates must hold domicile of Gujrat and a valid CNIC.

Educational qualification requires a Higher Secondary school Certificate (Science) or a Diploma of Associate Engineering in electronics, electrical, or mechanical with at least 50 per cent marks. Physical tests include covering 1.6 kilometres within 7 minutes for men and 10 minutes for women.

Recent Stories

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

9 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..

38 minutes ago
 Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

53 minutes ago
 Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

1 hour ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

1 hour ago
British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

1 hour ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Y ..

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI se ..

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies

3 hours ago
 West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales ..

West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan