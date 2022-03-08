Recruitment in FGEI done on merit basis: Dr Ikram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Dr. Ikram Ali Malik has said that new recruitment in Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) have been made on 100 percent merit basis.

He said the the directions have been issued to teachers to end the rote system by clearing the concepts of children.

He was addressing the distribution ceremony of posting orders to the newly appointed 337 teachers in the federal educational institutions.

A large number of teachers including DG Asif Iqbal Khan, Director Monitoring Sohail Malik, Director Academics Sadia Adnan, Area Education Officers, Head Teachers Association President Fazal Mola, Teachers Association President Malik Amir Khan attended the reception.

Director General Prof. Ikram Ali Malik said that for the first time the basic education of EST was extended to master's degree so that graduates could be recruited to meet the requirements of modern education.

He urged the teachers to nurture the new generations wholeheartedly.

He said that thousands of candidates applied for these positions after which the whole process of appointment was completed with honesty and best understanding.

Another advertisement has been given for recruitment of more teachers, he said adding, efforts will be made to ensure that these posts are also filled on 100% merit.

He lauded the support received from Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood who said that no appointment will be made against the merit.

He said that teachers have to educate their children according to modern requirements and fulfill their responsibilities in an efficient manner.

Earlier, a tree planting campaign was also started by planting trees in the same school.