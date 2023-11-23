Recruitment in Pak Army continue up to Nov 25

The Officer in charge of the Army Selection & Recruitment Centre in Larkana issued a notification on Thursday, stating that the recruitment process for the Pakistan Army has commenced and will continue until November 25

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Officer in charge of the Army Selection & Recruitment Centre in Larkana issued a notification on Thursday, stating that the recruitment process for the Pakistan Army has commenced and will continue until November 25.

Prospective candidates, particularly educated youths aged 17 and a half to 23 years for Matric pass or 17 and a half to 24 years for B.A/B.Sc. graduates, residing in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kashmore @Kandhkot districts, are advised to contact the recruitment office.

Eligible candidates must have a height of 5 feet 6 inches.

Applicants are required to visit the aforementioned office with four colored passport-size photographs, original educational documents/testimonials, photocopies of the father's and self CNICs or B-Form of NADRA, original Domicile/PRC, and a minimum of 4 mobile numbers for reference.

For further information, interested candidates can contact the office by telephone at No. (074)-4752450 and 074-4752451, as mentioned in the notification.