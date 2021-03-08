UrduPoint.com
Recruitment In Pak Army From March 15 To April 15

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Recruitment in Pak Army from March 15 to April 15

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho has said that the recruitment in Army Selection and Recruitment Center Chhor Cantt would be carried out from March 15, to April 15, 2021. He, in a statement, quoting Major Assistant Salman Sabir on Monday said the aspiring youth of Tharparkar district having Matriculation or Inter with the height 5 feet 6 inches, chest 78-83 cm, age 17 to 23 years can submit their required educational credentials including copy of computerised national identity card or form B of head of the family.

Copy of Identity Card, Domicile PRC (Original and Photocopy) Matriculation Certificate, school Leaving Certificate and four Passport Size Photographs are required. For registration at Army Selection and Recruitment Center, Chhor Cantt, on following numbers can be contacted for more information; 0238-577111 or mobile number 0344-4704208.

The recruitment will continue 8.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all working days days except Saturday and Sunday.

More Stories From Pakistan

