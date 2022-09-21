Recruitment in Pak Navy to continue till 30 September

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The recruitment in Pakistan Navy as civilian would continue till September 30.

This was announced by the Commander Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad and Officer In-charge Zafar Iqbal.

The announcement said that for Naval Headquarter Islamabad (higher formation Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Steno typist, Micro-filming Assistant, Draftsman, Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk, Telephone Operator and Naib Qasir are required.

It further said that for technical staff (lower formation) Civil Apprentice and non-Industrial Staff is required while for (lower formation) Data Entry Operator, Assistant Examiner, Photographer, LDC, UDC, Telephone Operator, Lady Health Visitor, Librarian, Junior Instructor and others are required for which the registration would continue till 30th September.

Interested candidates have been advised to visit their nearest Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center along with their original testimonials and documents for registration.

The candidates applying online may visit Pak Navy web site www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk or they can contact Phone No 02449370123 for further information.