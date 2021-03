NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad has notified that recruitment in Pakistan Navy as sailor (Marine) would continue till March 21,2021Announcement said that registration for Sailor (Marine)would continue till March 21 2021.

Desirous candidates were advised to visit the Pak Navy Office Sakrand Road Nawabshah for registration along with original credentials or for online registration Pak Navy website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk. The candidates can also collect further information by contacting Phone No. 02449370123.