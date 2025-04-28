Recruitment In PHP Multan;57 Candidates Selected
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The recruitment process for 2025 has been successfully completed in the Punjab Highway Patrol, Multan Region.
According to the spokesperson, interviews were held at the CPO Office and attended by board Member SP Jaleel Imran and Regional Patrolling Officer Saleem Khan Niazi. Out of 154 candidates who appeared,57 were declared successful.
Among the selected candidates,40 were male.These included one driver from district Multan,12 candidates from Sahiwal,15 from Khanewal,four from Lodhran and eight from Pakpattan.
A total of 17 female candidates were also successful.
Under the minority quota,two female candidates were selected from Sahiwal and Khanewal.
Under the women quota,nine female candidates succeeded, including three from Sahiwal,three from Khanewal,one from Lodhran and two from Pakpattan.
On open merit,six female candidates were selected,including one from Sahiwal,two from Khanewal,two from Lodhran and one from Pakpattan.
Chairman Board DIG Sadiq Ali Dogar congratulated the successful candidates.
He advised them to respect their seniors,work with honesty and sincerity and perform their duties with professionalism.
The spokesperson added that the entire recruitment process was completed on 100% merit.
DIG Sadiq Ali Dogar along with SP Saleem Khan Niazi and SP Jaleel Imran, personally supervised the interviews to ensure transparency throughout the process.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Credible intelligence shows India intends military action against Pakistan in next 24-36 hours: Tara ..7 hours ago
-
Credible intelligence shows India intends military action against Pakistan in next 24-36 hours: Tara ..8 hours ago
-
‘Uraan Pakistan’ to make country $1 trillion economy: Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago
-
Three killed in separate incidents in Attock11 hours ago
-
CM Bugti lauds security forces successful operation in Turbat11 hours ago
-
DC Chiniot reviews cleanliness, health, education initiatives11 hours ago
-
Attock residents show solidarity with armed forces12 hours ago
-
Junkyard, cottage factory catch fire12 hours ago
-
Goods transport owners seek immediate measures to end road blockade12 hours ago
-
Modern technologies to increase agri productivity: Dr Zulfiqar Ali12 hours ago
-
Senate voices national unity in message to India: Dr Tariq12 hours ago
-
RWMC to provide sanitation services at twin cities' Railway stations12 hours ago