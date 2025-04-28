Recruitment in PHP Multan;57 candidates selected

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The recruitment process for 2025 has been successfully completed in the Punjab Highway Patrol, Multan Region.

According to the spokesperson, interviews were held at the CPO Office and attended by board Member SP Jaleel Imran and Regional Patrolling Officer Saleem Khan Niazi. Out of 154 candidates who appeared,57 were declared successful.

Among the selected candidates,40 were male.These included one driver from district Multan,12 candidates from Sahiwal,15 from Khanewal,four from Lodhran and eight from Pakpattan.

A total of 17 female candidates were also successful.

Under the minority quota,two female candidates were selected from Sahiwal and Khanewal.

Under the women quota,nine female candidates succeeded, including three from Sahiwal,three from Khanewal,one from Lodhran and two from Pakpattan.

On open merit,six female candidates were selected,including one from Sahiwal,two from Khanewal,two from Lodhran and one from Pakpattan.

Chairman Board DIG Sadiq Ali Dogar congratulated the successful candidates.

He advised them to respect their seniors,work with honesty and sincerity and perform their duties with professionalism.

The spokesperson added that the entire recruitment process was completed on 100% merit.

DIG Sadiq Ali Dogar along with SP Saleem Khan Niazi and SP Jaleel Imran, personally supervised the interviews to ensure transparency throughout the process.