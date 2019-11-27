UrduPoint.com
Recruitment In Short Service Commission Course 2020 Would Continue Till December 8

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:47 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The In-charge Pakistan Navy recruitment and selection centre Shaheed Benazir Abad Zafar Iqbal has said that recruitment process for short service commission course 2020 would continue till December 8.

He advised the desirous candidates to apply on line on website www.joinpaknavy.gov,pk or visit personally to Pakistan navy recruitment centre Nawabshah. for short service commission course in different disciplines including Marine engineering, special branch, Law Branch, education branch, supply branch, Medical branch.

