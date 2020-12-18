Recruitment in SPU: 15 counters set up for forms collection

As many as 15 counters have been set up in Police Lines Faisalabad for collection of forms for recruitment in Special Protection Unit (SPU)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 15 counters have been set up in Police Lines Faisalabad for collection of forms for recruitment in Special Protection Unit (SPU).

Police spokesman said on Friday that more than 200 police cops have been deputed at these counters who will receive recruitment forms from the applicants.

Special counters have also been set up for women and the persons belonging to minorities while form collection process will continue till January 03, 2021.

Schedule for physical test and other procedures will be announced later, he added.