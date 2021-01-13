Recruitment of 1300 lecturers in NMDs begins: Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that process for recruitment of 1300 lecturers for newly merged districts (NMDs) have been started

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that process for recruitment of 1300 lecturers for newly merged districts (NMDs) have been started.

Addressing a consultative tribal jirga in Tehsil Bara, district Khyber, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are fully concentrating on the progress and development of tribal districts.

He on the demands of the local residents also announced the beginning of second shift in Government College Bara from upcoming academic year and hinted at raising the matter of granting sub-divisional status to Tirah in the concerned forums. He also assured raising the issue of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor with concerned authorities to protect the rights of the residents of Bara.

The special assistant said that an amount of Rs 2 billion have been allocated for the construction of Bara-Mastak Road and work on it would begin in September this year.

Kamran Bangash further said that 25th Constitutional Amendment has changed the fate of tribesmen and now they are enjoying equal rights like the residents of other areas of the country.

He said that Alternative Dispute Resolution Act has been passed by the provincial assembly for resolution of dispute according to the traditions of tribal region.

Talking to media representatives, the special assistant on information assured the restoration of allocated funds for the renovation of Bara Press Club. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has constituted a task force for every district to identify problems and prepare recommendations for their resolution.

He said, the holding of consultative jirga is a step towards the attendance of public representatives with the people of tribal districts and aimed at addressing public problems and utilization of allocated funds according to priorities set by them.