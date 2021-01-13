UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recruitment Of 1300 Lecturers In NMDs Begins: Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 08:02 PM

Recruitment of 1300 lecturers in NMDs begins: Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that process for recruitment of 1300 lecturers for newly merged districts (NMDs) have been started

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that process for recruitment of 1300 lecturers for newly merged districts (NMDs) have been started.

Addressing a consultative tribal jirga in Tehsil Bara, district Khyber, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are fully concentrating on the progress and development of tribal districts.

He on the demands of the local residents also announced the beginning of second shift in Government College Bara from upcoming academic year and hinted at raising the matter of granting sub-divisional status to Tirah in the concerned forums. He also assured raising the issue of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor with concerned authorities to protect the rights of the residents of Bara.

The special assistant said that an amount of Rs 2 billion have been allocated for the construction of Bara-Mastak Road and work on it would begin in September this year.

Kamran Bangash further said that 25th Constitutional Amendment has changed the fate of tribesmen and now they are enjoying equal rights like the residents of other areas of the country.

He said that Alternative Dispute Resolution Act has been passed by the provincial assembly for resolution of dispute according to the traditions of tribal region.

Talking to media representatives, the special assistant on information assured the restoration of allocated funds for the renovation of Bara Press Club. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has constituted a task force for every district to identify problems and prepare recommendations for their resolution.

He said, the holding of consultative jirga is a step towards the attendance of public representatives with the people of tribal districts and aimed at addressing public problems and utilization of allocated funds according to priorities set by them.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga Education Provincial Assembly Road Progress September Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Jam Kamal orders inquiry against Ex-Commissioner Q ..

51 seconds ago

Free healthcare facility, unprecedented gift to KP ..

52 seconds ago

US House Opens Session to Impeach Trump for 'Incit ..

54 seconds ago

EU Unlikely to Resume Membership Talks With Turkey ..

56 seconds ago

Various shopkeepers fined for profiteering

7 minutes ago

Funeral prayer of 5 suffocated family members offe ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.