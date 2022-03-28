Recruitment of 15 officials for PINS

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Monday said the provincial government had approved recruitment of 15 posts on contract basis under the Recruitment Policy-2022 for the Institute.

According to a spokesperson, laundry managers, technicians, AC mechanic, electrician and plumbers would be recruited under the policy.

The PINS ED said that applications had been invited from candidates which would be received till April 16 while the interview would be conducted from May 10 to May 13.

Khalid Mehmood said that the new appointments would further enhance the quality of treatment of patients.

