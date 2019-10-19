UrduPoint.com
Recruitment Of 300 Sanitary Workers Starts In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:07 PM

Recruitment of 300 sanitary workers starts in Multan

The recruitment procedure of over 300 sanitary workers through third party contractors was formally initiated here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The recruitment procedure of over 300 sanitary workers through third party contractors was formally initiated here on Saturday.

According to a notification, sealed bids were invited from firms and companies registered with the tax department for hiring services of contractors for provision of 300 sanitary workers for Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) for the year 2019-2020.

Meanwhile, a cleanliness drive, spearheaded by the MWMC, entered sixth consecutive day.

A grand operation was initiated in Kutchery Chowk Saturday morning. All chambers, bar rooms, lawns and interior places got cleaned out during the activity.

