Recruitment Of 37000 New Teachers All Over Punjab Including Rawalpindi Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:34 PM

Recruitment of 37000 new teachers all over Punjab including Rawalpindi approved

Recruitment of 37000 new teachers all over Punjab including Rawalpindi has been approved.New hiring will be made through Punjab Service Commission

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) Recruitment of 37000 new teachers all over Punjab including Rawalpindi has been approved.New hiring will be made through Punjab Service Commission.

Teachers will be appointed on contract base for 5 years. Quota for physically disabled and minorities has also been reserved.Education Ministry Punjab has approved hiring of 37 thousand new teachers across Punjab.

This announcement has sent a wave of jubilation among the teachers. Seats for Arts, Science, Drawing teachers, Physical training teacher, and Computer teachers have also been allocated in new appointments.

. .New appointment of teachers will be done on contract basis for 5 years.Teachers will be appointed in BPS-14 to 16 . Age limit for female candidate is 20 to 30 years and 38 years with age relaxation of 8 years while for male candidate 20 to 30 and 35 years with grace periods of 5 years.

As many as 10000 posts for assistant education officers will also include in this massive recruitment. Education qualification for these posts has been announced M.A and BS.

