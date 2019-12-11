Recruitment of 37000 new teachers all over Punjab including Rawalpindi approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Recruitment of 37000 new teachers all over Punjab including Rawalpindi has been approved.New hiring will be made through Punjab Service Commission

Teachers will be appointed on contract base for 5 years. Quota for physically disabled and minorities has also been reserved.Education Ministry Punjab has approved hiring of 37 thousand new teachers across Punjab.

This announcement has sent a wave of jubilation among the teachers. Seats for Arts, Science, Drawing teachers, Physical training teacher, and Computer teachers have also been allocated in new appointments.

. .New appointment of teachers will be done on contract basis for 5 years.Teachers will be appointed in BPS-14 to 16 . Age limit for female candidate is 20 to 30 years and 38 years with age relaxation of 8 years while for male candidate 20 to 30 and 35 years with grace periods of 5 years.

As many as 10000 posts for assistant education officers will also include in this massive recruitment. Education qualification for these posts has been announced M.A and BS.