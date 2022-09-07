UrduPoint.com

Recruitment Of 664 Visually Impaired Persons Approved

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Recruitment of 664 visually impaired persons approved

Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Affairs has approved the recruitment of 664 visually impaired persons on daily wages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Affairs has approved the recruitment of 664 visually impaired persons on daily wages.

The meeting of the committee was held in the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environmental Protection Muhammad Basharat Raja.

Higher education Minister Raja Yasir Humayoun, Communications and Works Minister Ali Afzal Sahi, Law Minister Shahzad Khurram Virk and the respective secretaries also participated. Secretary Social Welfare and Baitul Mal presented details of vacant posts in various government departments.

Basharat Raja expressed his displeasure at slow pace in the recruitment of special persons and said that in the light of Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's directive, recruitment of special persons should be ensured against 3 percent quota. "If special people want to earn their livelihood with their own hands, we will strengthen them," the minister said.

Referring to the previous meetings, he said, "If all the deputy commissioners could play the role of facilitators in the recruitment of special persons, a significant improvement can be seen in the situation".

Raja Basharat directed the secretary Social Welfare to get the details of the recruitment from all the secretaries to devise comprehensive strategy. The Punjab government was making a long-term plan for the special persons to make them skilled at early age so that they could get job opportunities according to their physical abilities, said Raja.

The committee also approved notification for the reconstitution of the board of Atchison College Lahore and Lawrence College Ghorra Gully, however deferred the matter of appointing the competent authority under the Punjab Apprenticeship Act for further improvement in the TEVTA matters.

The chair directed the secretary Higher Education to take on board secretary Labour for further deliberations.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Law Minister Job Lawrence All From Government Cabinet Pace (Pakistan) Limited Labour

Recent Stories

River Indus still experiencing high flood a Kotri

River Indus still experiencing high flood a Kotri

1 minute ago
 September 8th marks a golden chapter in Pakistan N ..

September 8th marks a golden chapter in Pakistan Navy history: CNS

1 minute ago
 8,283 beggars, 147 handlers arrested during curren ..

8,283 beggars, 147 handlers arrested during current year: SSP

1 minute ago
 Karachi Pharma Association donates essential medic ..

Karachi Pharma Association donates essential medicines for flood victims

1 minute ago
 3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy in Vienna Says Will Meet With Grossi ..

Russian Envoy in Vienna Says Will Meet With Grossi on Thursday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.