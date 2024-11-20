Recruitment Of 7,354 College Teacher Interns Completed
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:23 PM
Recruitment of 7,354 college teacher interns has been completed in the government colleges of Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Recruitment of 7,354 college teacher interns has been completed in the government colleges of Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a special meeting to review the Higher Education Internship Program. Secretary Higher Education Dr.
Farrukh Naveed, while giving a briefing to the participants in the meeting, stated that college teacher interns would be given Rs. 50,000 per month for eight months.The college teacher interns would perform teaching services in government colleges until completion of academic session by March 31.
The CM congratulated the higher education team for recruiting interns on merit by maintaining transparency. It was further informed in the briefing that transfer posting of 962 teachers of colleges has been completed under the e-transfer policy.
