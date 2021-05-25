Recruitment Of Another 240 "Patwaris" To Be Completed By Mid July

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Divisional Administration started preparation for second phase of recruitment of "Patwari" across the division.

During first phase, the government had recruited 258 Patwaris in districts Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari.

According to Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood, another 240 Patwaris will be recruited across the division. In Multan, 45 Patwaris would be recruited.

Similarly, 45 in Vehari, 19 in Khanewal and 119 would be appointed in Lodharan.

The vacancies would be advertised on June 2 and typing test would be conducted on June 29. On July 15, the successful persons would be issued appointment letters. In Multan division, a total of 618 patwaris were working and there were 858 total seats, he stated.

About recruitment process, he remarked that it was highly transparent. No external pressure was maintained, he said expressing resolved that the second phase would also be transparent.

There would be no compromise on merit, he concluded.