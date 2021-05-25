UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recruitment Of Another 240 "Patwaris" To Be Completed By Mid July

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:41 PM

Recruitment of another 240

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Divisional Administration started preparation for second phase of recruitment of "Patwari" across the division.

During first phase, the government had recruited 258 Patwaris in districts Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari.

According to Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood, another 240 Patwaris will be recruited across the division. In Multan, 45 Patwaris would be recruited.

Similarly, 45 in Vehari, 19 in Khanewal and 119 would be appointed in Lodharan.

The vacancies would be advertised on June 2 and typing test would be conducted on June 29. On July 15, the successful persons would be issued appointment letters. In Multan division, a total of 618 patwaris were working and there were 858 total seats, he stated.

About recruitment process, he remarked that it was highly transparent. No external pressure was maintained, he said expressing resolved that the second phase would also be transparent.

There would be no compromise on merit, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Khanewal Lodhran Vehari June July Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her favorite cuis ..

5 minutes ago

Cabinet approves special CPEC Business visa to fac ..

16 minutes ago

Corps Commanders take serous notice of recent cros ..

23 minutes ago

128,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

32 minutes ago

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

33 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.