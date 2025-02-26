Recruitment Of Band Staff For PHP In Progress
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A recruitment process for the 2025 Band Staff of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP)
is underway in the Multan region.
A total of 32 candidates, including two women, participated in the musical instrument
performance and physical measurement tests held at the Police Lines No 01, near Kachehri.
Additionally, 40 candidates submitted written applications for positions in performing arts.
The recruitment board is led by Chairman Examination Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi
and DSP Amjad Hussain Khan who, with senior officers, are conducting
physical and musical skill assessments.
The next phase of testing is scheduled for February 28 at 7:00am at Jia Baga Police Lines,
Raiwind Road, Lahore.
The recruitment process is being conducted with full transparency and in strict adherence
to issued SOPs. The initiative aims to induct talented and passionate youth, including women,
into the police band staff, said the official sources.
Recent Stories
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Recruitment of Band Staff for PHP in progress4 minutes ago
-
Cattle distribution in Khanewal on 27th14 minutes ago
-
Boy killed14 minutes ago
-
SMBBMU explores international collaboration with Meijo University, Japan24 minutes ago
-
Punjab Seed Council approves CCRI's developed BT CIM-99024 minutes ago
-
'Students & Al-Powered Future' graduation ceremony concludes in SZABIST24 minutes ago
-
Four injured as roof of house collapsed amid heavy rain34 minutes ago
-
Dutch tourist delegation visits Takht Bhai archaeological site34 minutes ago
-
Inter-district dacoit gang arrested, cash, weapons recovered54 minutes ago
-
"Violence Against Women: Causes and Remedies" session held at Sukkur PLF2 hours ago
-
Drive against professional baggers launched, 22 male, female baggers rounded up2 hours ago
-
Drug trafficker arrested with 10.8 kg hashish2 hours ago