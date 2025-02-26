Open Menu

Recruitment Of Band Staff For PHP In Progress

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A recruitment process for the 2025 Band Staff of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP)

is underway in the Multan region.

A total of 32 candidates, including two women, participated in the musical instrument

performance and physical measurement tests held at the Police Lines No 01, near Kachehri.

Additionally, 40 candidates submitted written applications for positions in performing arts.

The recruitment board is led by Chairman Examination Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi

and DSP Amjad Hussain Khan who, with senior officers, are conducting

physical and musical skill assessments.

The next phase of testing is scheduled for February 28 at 7:00am at Jia Baga Police Lines,

Raiwind Road, Lahore.

The recruitment process is being conducted with full transparency and in strict adherence

to issued SOPs. The initiative aims to induct talented and passionate youth, including women,

into the police band staff, said the official sources.

