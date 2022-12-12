UrduPoint.com

Recruitment Of Class VI Employees Against 175 Vacancies Commences In Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Recruitment of Class VI employees against 175 vacancies commences in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Education Department started a recruitment process against 175 vacancies of Class-VI employees including watchmen, security guards, and Naib Qasid in districts Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu.

According to Chief Executive Officer Masood Nadeem, 113 vacancies will be filled in district Muzaffargarh and 62 in Kot Addu.

The education department received a total of 16,535 applications including 6,738 from tehsil Muzaffargarh, 1210 from tehsil Alipur and 3505 from tehsil Joe.

Similarly, 5,082 applications were received from Kot Addu.

The recruitment process was being completed on pure merit bases, he stated.

Interviews of applicants from district Kot Addu would be completed on December 13.

On December 14 and 15, the applicants from Alipur and tehsil Jotoe would appear in the interview process, Masood concluded.

Related Topics

Education Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Alipur December From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting ..

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting at OIC General Secretariat in ..

3 minutes ago
 Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale ..

Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale of the Year Goes Live

3 minutes ago
 PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to pe ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to people of IIOJK, Palestine

17 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

1 hour ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

1 hour ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.