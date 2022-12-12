Recruitment of Class VI employees against 175 vacancies commences in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Education Department started a recruitment process against 175 vacancies of Class-VI employees including watchmen, security guards, and Naib Qasid in districts Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu.

According to Chief Executive Officer Masood Nadeem, 113 vacancies will be filled in district Muzaffargarh and 62 in Kot Addu.

The education department received a total of 16,535 applications including 6,738 from tehsil Muzaffargarh, 1210 from tehsil Alipur and 3505 from tehsil Joe.

Similarly, 5,082 applications were received from Kot Addu.

The recruitment process was being completed on pure merit bases, he stated.

Interviews of applicants from district Kot Addu would be completed on December 13.

On December 14 and 15, the applicants from Alipur and tehsil Jotoe would appear in the interview process, Masood concluded.