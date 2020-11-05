Recruitment of constables being made on merit: RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that provincial government has made best arrangements to ensure recruitment of police constables across the region on merit.

Talking to journalists here on Thursday, Chairman recruitment committee Muzaffargarh, RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan said that he himself was monitoring the recruitment process in order to recruit constables on merit.

He said that CCTV cameras have been installed at recruitment counters while complaint counters have also been set up where complaints regarding chest and height measurements were being resolved at the spot.

The regional police officer said that the verification of educational documents was being made during the ongoing recruitment process while running test would be conducted in the next phase. He said that CCTV cameras would also be installed during the running test in order select candidates on merit.