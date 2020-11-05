UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recruitment Of Constables Being Made On Merit: RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:33 PM

Recruitment of constables being made on merit: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that provincial government has made best arrangements to ensure recruitment of police constables across the region on meri

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that provincial government has made best arrangements to ensure recruitment of police constables across the region on merit.

Talking to journalists here on Thursday, Chairman recruitment committee Muzaffargarh, RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan said that he himself was monitoring the recruitment process in order to recruit constables on merit.

He said that CCTV cameras have been installed at recruitment counters while complaint counters have also been set up where complaints regarding chest and height measurements were being resolved at the spot.

The regional police officer said that the verification of educational documents was being made during the ongoing recruitment process while running test would be conducted in the next phase. He said that CCTV cameras would also be installed during the running test in order select candidates on merit.

Related Topics

Police Muzaffargarh Government Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Former cricketer Mohammad Yousaf enjoys net practi ..

10 minutes ago

‘Imran Khan consumed “charas” in front of me ..

41 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s gaming-specific features set to o ..

53 minutes ago

Sehet Card PTI's gift for KP people: Bangash, Jhag ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin: US Sees Russia as Major Irritant

3 minutes ago

Russia Fights Covid Based on Own Experience But St ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.