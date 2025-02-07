Recruitment Of Enforcement Inspectors, IOs To Be Merit-based: DC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Chairman Enforcement and Regulatory Board/ Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langriyal has assured that the recruitment of Enforcement Inspectors (BS-14) and Investigation Officers (IOs) (BPS-11) will be conducted strictly on merit.
Presiding over the first meeting of the District Enforcement and Regulatory board at the DC Office Committee Room, he said that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure transparency in the hiring process. Candidates will undergo a physical test at Police Lines Sialkot, while the race will be held at Citi Housing Society.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari, DSP Malik Atta, District Attorney, District Public Prosecutor, Additional Director Livestock, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension, District Officer Industries, Representative Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Deputy Director Punjab food Authority, District Food Controller, Assistant Director Legal, and Secretary Market Committee.
