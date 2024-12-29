Open Menu

Recruitment Of IUB Graduates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Recruitment of IUB graduates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Under the auspices of the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), a recruitment process was held for graduates of the university here on campus.

The Institute of business Management and Administrative Sciences (IBMAS) organised the event.

Leading companies set up their stalls at the recruitment event where a large number of the IUB graduates appeared for walk-in interviews. A number of graduates were selected for jobs by the companies.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof Dr Jawad Iqbal said holding of such campaigns helped graduates of universities get jobs. Focal person for the event Dr. Ali Junaid Khan said more such events would also be organised to provide the youth with opportunities to get jobs in leading companies.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Junaid Khan IUB Commerce Event IoBM Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2 ..

Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure proje ..

UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024

1 hour ago
 SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches

1 hour ago
 UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medica ..

UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..

1 hour ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations

2 hours ago
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over pas ..

UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister

2 hours ago
 'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

2 hours ago
 Emirates Council for Rural Development announces l ..

Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

8 hours ago
 'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: St ..

'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan