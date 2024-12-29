Recruitment of IUB graduates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Under the auspices of the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), a recruitment process was held for graduates of the university here on campus.

The Institute of business Management and Administrative Sciences (IBMAS) organised the event.

Leading companies set up their stalls at the recruitment event where a large number of the IUB graduates appeared for walk-in interviews. A number of graduates were selected for jobs by the companies.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof Dr Jawad Iqbal said holding of such campaigns helped graduates of universities get jobs. Focal person for the event Dr. Ali Junaid Khan said more such events would also be organised to provide the youth with opportunities to get jobs in leading companies.