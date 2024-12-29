Recruitment Of IUB Graduates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Under the auspices of the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), a recruitment process was held for graduates of the university here on campus.
The Institute of business Management and Administrative Sciences (IBMAS) organised the event.
Leading companies set up their stalls at the recruitment event where a large number of the IUB graduates appeared for walk-in interviews. A number of graduates were selected for jobs by the companies.
Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Prof Dr Jawad Iqbal said holding of such campaigns helped graduates of universities get jobs. Focal person for the event Dr. Ali Junaid Khan said more such events would also be organised to provide the youth with opportunities to get jobs in leading companies.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Recruitment of IUB graduates8 seconds ago
-
Preparations launched for Pink Gala festival14 seconds ago
-
SALU hosts workshop on skill-building,career development10 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 32,900 cusecs water20 minutes ago
-
Traffic police carry out fog awareness campaign20 minutes ago
-
IWMI expands operation in KP for addressing water governance, management challenges30 minutes ago
-
Railways plan to launch express train between Lahore-Karachi50 minutes ago
-
Railways plan to induct 80 High-Capacity freight Wagons this year50 minutes ago
-
Media urged to raise awareness on family planning to address population growth50 minutes ago
-
Chairman DCC directs authorities to complete ongoing development projects50 minutes ago
-
Elite class to be brought into tax net: finance minister50 minutes ago
-
Surge in warm clothes sales as Sargodha faces chilly weather1 hour ago