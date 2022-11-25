UrduPoint.com

Recruitment Of Martyrs' Children Starts In Police Deptt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Recruitment of martyrs' children starts in Police Deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The recruitment process of children of the martyrs of former Bajaur Levy force was formally started in KP Police Department here on Friday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Malakand Sajjad Khan and Commissioner Malakand division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai handed over appointment letters to the children of six martyrs for their induction in KP police.

Addressing the function, RPO Sajjad Khan and Commissioner Malakand Shaukat Yousafzai said that martyrs of former Bajaur levy force had rendered great sacrifices for their country and as a result, peace has returned to the area.

They said martyrs' families would not be left alone.

Outgoing DPO Abdul Samad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Naseer Khan and relatives of the martyrs attended the function. Congratulating the newly inducted employees, they expressed the hope that they would follow the footprints of the martyrs and give every sacrifice for their country.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Malakand

