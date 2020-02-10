Recruitment process of 10,878 in Discos in progress: National Assembly told

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Monday informed the National Assembly that the recruitment process of 10,878 in power distribution companies (Discos) had already been started to overcome the issue of shortage of staff in the companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Monday informed the National Assembly that the recruitment process of 10,878 in power distribution companies (Discos) had already been started to overcome the issue of shortage of staff in the companies.

Replying to a calling attention notice in the House, he said a total of 23,960 posts would be filled out of which 10,878 were under process in different companies.

Omar Ayub said no inductions were made from 1999 and the previous government had done nothing in this regard, resultantly the companies were facing shortage of employees.

He said all the recruitment would be made on merit and the government would not compromise on the transparency, adding inducted employees would be deputed in their respective areas.

The minister said the government was going to bifurcate the huge power distribution companies like Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) to increase their efficiency.