UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recruitment Process Of 10,878 In Discos In Progress: National Assembly Told

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Recruitment process of 10,878 in Discos in progress: National Assembly told

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Monday informed the National Assembly that the recruitment process of 10,878 in power distribution companies (Discos) had already been started to overcome the issue of shortage of staff in the companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Monday informed the National Assembly that the recruitment process of 10,878 in power distribution companies (Discos) had already been started to overcome the issue of shortage of staff in the companies.

Replying to a calling attention notice in the House, he said a total of 23,960 posts would be filled out of which 10,878 were under process in different companies.

Omar Ayub said no inductions were made from 1999 and the previous government had done nothing in this regard, resultantly the companies were facing shortage of employees.

He said all the recruitment would be made on merit and the government would not compromise on the transparency, adding inducted employees would be deputed in their respective areas.

The minister said the government was going to bifurcate the huge power distribution companies like Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) to increase their efficiency.

Related Topics

Multan National Assembly Peshawar Shortage Quetta Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company All From Government Merit Packaging Limited PESCO QESCO MEPCO

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

38 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

38 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

1 hour ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

1 hour ago

Policies, reform programme based on good economic ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.