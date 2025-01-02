Recruitment process of constables in Excise and Taxation Dept ongoing

The recruitment process for constables in the Excise and Taxation Department, under the supervision of Punjab Police, is ongoing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The recruitment process for constables in the Excise and Taxation Department, under the supervision of Punjab Police, is ongoing.

According to the details, recruitment boards comprising Punjab Police and Excise and Taxation officers are conducting physical and written tests for the candidates.

SSP Telecommunications Ali Zia has been appointed as the chairman of the recruitment board in Lahore, while the District Police Officers (DPOs) have been appointed as the chairman of recruitment boards in their respective districts.

A total of 124 candidates who pass the physical and written tests will be recruited as Excise and Taxation constables.

The recruitment tests for Excise and Taxation constables are being conducted by Punjab Police in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi. Similarly, the recruitment process for Excise constables is also ongoing in Attock, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

The running and fitness tests for candidates were completed from December 30, 2024, to January 1, 2025. According to the schedule, the candidates' physical measurements will be taken from January 2 to January 4. The written tests and results will be completed from January 5 to January 7. The recruitment boards will announce the written exam results in consultation with the respective Directors of Excise and Taxation.

While issuing instructions, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized that all officers must closely monitor the recruitment process in collaboration with the respective Directors of Excise and Taxation, ensuring that merit and transparency are maintained throughout the recruitment process.

He also directed that video recording be carried out at all stages of the recruitment process to ensure fairness. Furthermore, he stated that foolproof security arrangements have been made during the recruitment process.