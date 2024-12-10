Recruitment Process To Be Completed Transparently: DPO Tank
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan on Tuesday reiterated that the entire recruitment process for the police force would be completed in a transparent manner.
He expressed these during a meeting with the candidates for recruitment of constables who called on him at his office.
According to police spokesman, DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan emphasized that joining the police force was a great responsibility, and only those candidates who meet the merit criteria would be successful.
He firmly rejected any form of recommendations or pressure, assuring the candidates that utmost transparency and integrity would be maintained throughout the process.
"Joining the police force is not only an honor but also a significant responsibility. This opportunity will be given only to those young individuals who demonstrate hard work and meet the merit requirements," DPO Tank said in the meeting.
He further mentioned that a rigorous training program had been arranged for the newly recruited personnel, ensuring they were well-prepared to play their part in public service and maintaining law and order.
He urged the youth to prioritize integrity and hard work and always fulfill their duties.
