Recruitment schedule for Bahawalpur police postponed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Following the directions of the Home Department, the process of recruitment against the posts of constables and traffic assistants in Bahawalpur police has been postponed for some time.

Earlier, District Police Office Bahawalpur had issued a schedule for recruitment against the posts of constables and traffic assistants in Punjab Police. "Due to some reasons, the provincial government directed to postpone the process of such recruitment for some time," a spokesman for Bahawalpur police said.

He said the next schedule would be announced later as per the directions of the senior officials.