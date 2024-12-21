Open Menu

Recruitment Tests For Various Positions Of Lecturers Held At SBBU

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Recruitment tests for various positions of lecturers held at SBBU

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Aror Testing Service (ATS) conducted recruitment tests for various positions of lecturers at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nawabshah in which 400 candidates appeared.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Engr Prof. Dr Madad Ali Shah, accompanied with the Vice-Chancellor of Aror University, Prof. Dr Zahid Hussain Khand, visited the examination centers. In addition to the ATS staff, senior officials from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, including Deans Prof. Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Prof. Dr Salman Bashir Memon and administrative officers Asif Ali Zardari, Muhammad Tufail Memon, Kashif Noorani, Muhammad Zaman Rathore, Imadullah Hesbani, Mehboob Ali Mari, Sadiq Rind, Rasul Bux Lashari, and others, were also present at the examination centers.

To ensure transparency in the recruitment process, Aror Testing Service, as a third party, made arrangements such as CCTV cameras, microphones, and speaker systems across 19 examination blocks.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Prof.Dr Madad Ali Shah, stated that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University has always prioritized pure merit in the recruitment process for critical fields like teaching and other areas, ensuring that no candidate feels disheartened.

