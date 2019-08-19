UrduPoint.com
Recruitments In PESCO Soon To Overcome Staff Shortage: MNA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:17 PM

Recruitments in PESCO soon to overcome staff shortage: MNA

Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak has said that government is striving to bring institutions out of financial restrains adding that PESCO is facing acute shortage of staff that will be overcome after recruitments in this important institution this year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak has said that government is striving to bring institutions out of financial restrains adding that PESCO is facing acute shortage of staff that will be overcome after recruitments in this important institution this year.

Addressing an open court (Katchery) of PESCO he suggested the power of waiving off fines of PESCO consumers should be given to XEns of PESCO besides stern action against power pilferers should be taken by the PESCO itself.

He said the combing process at Latamar and Ahmed Wala feeders will be completed within two weeks after that both the feeders will provide electricity of required voltage to connected areas.

SE Bannu Circle, Gohar Rehman Bangash at the occasion said PESCO is arranging open katcheries to address problems of its consumers at their doorstep.

He said the issues of alleged fines, over billing, rusted electric poles, old LT lines, faulty transformers and shortage of complaint vehicles will be addressed on priority basis.

He issued instructions to XEn Pesco Karak Division, Ameenullah Daud and SDO Zafar Iqbal to process the applications regarding relief in fines at the earliest so that action could be taken on the same.

