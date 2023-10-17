Recruitments, selection boards banned in KP’s public sector universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Higher education Department (HEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had notified to all public sector universities of the province that as per the directives of the Chief Secretary KP, the new recruitments and selection boards in public sector universities had been banned.

A copy of the notification said that the Chief Secretary had directed that no selection board or appointment shall be made by any university of the province where the position of Vice Chancellor (VC) had already been advertised or the tenure of the incumbent VC remained less than six months.

It said the ban had been imposed as the new appointment or selection board could cause financial implications for the future VCs.

The HED directed all the public sector universities to postpone the future recruitments and selection board till appointments of the VCs.

It is pertinent to mention here that out of the total 34 public sector universities in KP, 12 universities did not have permanent vice-chancellors while the tenure of 10 would expire in January next year.

