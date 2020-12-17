Recruitments through computerized testing to ensure meritocracy : Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher education and Information, Kamran Bangash Thursday said that all recruitments in public sector would be made through computerized based, Education Testing and Evaluation Authority (ETEA) to ensure transparency and meritocracy.

On his visit of ETEA office, the directed the agency to conduct tests on all vacant post at the earliest.

He said that timeline should be set so that departments could complete recruitment process on on time.

Bangash directed that entire process from filing of papers to conducting tests should be made easy through use of software and improvement in infrastructure to facilitate candidates.

Chief Executive ETEA, Sharafat Rahi and other staff members gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the testing agency.

The Special Assistant was informed that approval was being sought from the board of Governors for new appointment to enhance efficiency of ETEA.

The recruitment process of 2200 police personnel and 3500 teachers in merged districts was in progress, the officials informed.

The Special Assistant, Kamran Bangash also visited University of Engineering and Technology Hayatabad . Project Director Solar Testing and Certification Lab,Dr Najeebullah gave a briefing to him about ongoing projects in the university. Kamran Bangash also visited Center for Advance Studies on Energy and visited other laboratories