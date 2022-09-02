UrduPoint.com

Rector CUI Lays Foundation Stone For Construction Of New Academic Block At Vehari Campus

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Rector CUI lays foundation stone for construction of new academic block at Vehari Campus

Rector COMSATS University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassam Afzal Friday said COMSATS believes in the growth and development of infrastructure to provide the best facilities to this region's students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Rector COMSATS University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassam Afzal Friday said COMSATS believes in the growth and development of infrastructure to provide the best facilities to this region's students.

"The best part is that we are developing our campuses with our own resources", the Rector said on his visit to the stone laying ceremony of Site-2 (city campus) of CUI Vehari.

The Rector laid the foundation stone for the construction of new academic blocks. This is a 19-acre campus that will be a valuable addition to the existing campus of CUI Vehari.

Director, Vehari campus, Prof. Dr. Saleem Farooq Shaukat, HoDs, and officers warmly welcomed Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassam Afzal, along with Registrar, Prof. Dr. Sajjad A. Madani, Treasurer, Muhammad Azam, Dean FoS Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, Dean FoIT ,Prof. Dr. Sohail Asghar, Director, P,D & HRD, Dr. Tahir Naeem, Additional Registrar, Naveed Ahmed Khan.

Prof. Dr. Saleem Farooq Shaukat, Director, CUI Vehari, briefed the guests about the achievements of the Vehari Campus.

He further explained how CUI Vehari is growing day by day and contributing to academia in the underdeveloped area of Vehari. Prof. Shaukat shared with the delegate that recently, CUI Vehari has offered a new BS program in Biotechnology and Ph.D. programs in Management Sciences and Mathematics.

He further added that we are trying to make this campus viable by increasing the number of students and taking austerity measures.

Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassam Afzal, also addressed the Heads of the Departments.

He said that the Vehari campus is working hard and providing quality education. He emphasized the need for self-sustainability in the present financial scenario of the country. A draw to select the Names of employees for umrah was also held at the occasion. Five lucky employees were selected through the draw to be sent on umrah in the next month.

The Rector also inaugurated the Glass House-growth Chamber Lab for the Environmental Sciences Department.

The established Lab will be used to elucidate the de-effect future climate change scenarios on food crop plants.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Visit Vehari Chamber Best P

Recent Stories

UK Treasury Developing Multi-Billion Dollar Plan t ..

UK Treasury Developing Multi-Billion Dollar Plan to Support Businesses - Reports

1 minute ago
 Many SCO countries provided assistance to Afghan p ..

Many SCO countries provided assistance to Afghan people last year: Zhang Ming

1 minute ago
 LDA retrieves state land worth millions of rupees

LDA retrieves state land worth millions of rupees

1 minute ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Wants NATO to Be Objectiv ..

Turkish Defense Minister Wants NATO to Be Objective Over Greek S-300 Deployment

1 minute ago
 ‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about a ..

Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about alleged diamond gifts to his wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.