Rector CUI lays foundation stone for construction of new academic block at Vehari Campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Rector COMSATS University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassam Afzal Friday said COMSATS believes in the growth and development of infrastructure to provide the best facilities to this region's students.

"The best part is that we are developing our campuses with our own resources", the Rector said on his visit to the stone laying ceremony of Site-2 (city campus) of CUI Vehari.

The Rector laid the foundation stone for the construction of new academic blocks. This is a 19-acre campus that will be a valuable addition to the existing campus of CUI Vehari.

Director, Vehari campus, Prof. Dr. Saleem Farooq Shaukat, HoDs, and officers warmly welcomed Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassam Afzal, along with Registrar, Prof. Dr. Sajjad A. Madani, Treasurer, Muhammad Azam, Dean FoS Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, Dean FoIT ,Prof. Dr. Sohail Asghar, Director, P,D & HRD, Dr. Tahir Naeem, Additional Registrar, Naveed Ahmed Khan.

Prof. Dr. Saleem Farooq Shaukat, Director, CUI Vehari, briefed the guests about the achievements of the Vehari Campus.

He further explained how CUI Vehari is growing day by day and contributing to academia in the underdeveloped area of Vehari. Prof. Shaukat shared with the delegate that recently, CUI Vehari has offered a new BS program in Biotechnology and Ph.D. programs in Management Sciences and Mathematics.

He further added that we are trying to make this campus viable by increasing the number of students and taking austerity measures.

Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassam Afzal, also addressed the Heads of the Departments.

He said that the Vehari campus is working hard and providing quality education. He emphasized the need for self-sustainability in the present financial scenario of the country. A draw to select the Names of employees for umrah was also held at the occasion. Five lucky employees were selected through the draw to be sent on umrah in the next month.

The Rector also inaugurated the Glass House-growth Chamber Lab for the Environmental Sciences Department.

The established Lab will be used to elucidate the de-effect future climate change scenarios on food crop plants.