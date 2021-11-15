Rector, International Islamic University (IIU), Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, in response to the news items published regarding the poor performance report of universities submitted by Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the Senate Body, has said that data of performance only pertains to the Quality Enhancement Cell's performance and it has nothing to do with the institutional performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Rector, International Islamic University (IIU), Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, in response to the news items published regarding the poor performance report of universities submitted by Higher education Commission (HEC) in the Senate Body, has said that data of performance only pertains to the Quality Enhancement Cell's performance and it has nothing to do with the institutional performance.

In a clarification message, Rector said that present performance is portrayed as institutional performance that is unfortunate, while it only relates to Quality Enhancement cell and it doesn't involve university's performance in research, academics, service to society, linkages and international stature.

He opined that this dissemination and angling would damage the image and admission campaign of the university that is soon going to be commenced.

The IIU Rector hoped that the HEC shall soon issue a clarification to repel the confusion that this particular performance report has nothing to do with the overall institutional performance.

He said that the performance of Quality Assurance Directorate -IIU for the year 2020-2021 has been submitted to HEC and we hope to improve our score just like IIUI achieved its position in recent international university rankings.

He furthered that on the other hand, the university has set itself on a new journey of academic excellence by improving its rankings. The IIUI Rector told that International Islamic University, Islamabad has been ranked as 301-350 in QS Asian University Rankings 2022.

He said as many as 07 faculty members of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) have been ranked in the evaluation sheet of the top 02 percent scientists of the world prepared by Stanford University California for year 2021.

Dr. Masoom told that the university has been placed in Top 200 Universities in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies Universities Ranking 2022.

The IIUI after improving its position by 200 places has been ranked in top 601-800 universities across the world by Times Higher Education World University Rankings, while IIUI stands first in international outlook pillar of the aforesaid ranking among Pakistani universities.

Dr. Masoom said that out of 21 universities across the country, IIUI has been ranked in 2nd position in terms of performance for the year 2022.