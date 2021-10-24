Rector IIUI for bridging gap between religious seminaries,modern education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Rector, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai has called for a uniformed educational system, as bridging the gap between religious seminaries and modern educational institutions is the need of the hour.

In his address at a Dialogue at Baluchistan University organized by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the religious leaders, scholars, Khanqas and Mashaikh have vital role to protect the ideology of islam and Pakistan.

He was addressing a Dialogue session titled "our education system, single curriculum and role of religious scholars" held at Baluchistan yesterday. Executive Director IRD Dr Husnul amin was present along with other researchers and scholars.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that since counseling and deliberation is a Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH), religious and modern educational institutions should join hands in this regard and they must be given due opportunities to contribute in preparation of a single curriculum.

He said Different recommendations and suggestions for a uniform national curriculum and education system should be formulated as the Federal government is taking serious steps in this regard, and in the first phase a uniform education system has been introduced at the Primary level.

He said that protection of the young generation from atheism is a big challenge for us as atheism is spreading among the youth at present. He said that importance of madrassas and religious scholars cannot be denied.

Dr. Husnul amin, Executive Director of the Iqbal Institute for Research and Dialogue, said that recommendations of this session shall be shared with concerned forums for formulation of a comprehensive policy.

He also opined that urdu should be given importance in the curriculum and this consultation process should be further expanded by consulting all the organizations of madrassas, religious parties and people hailing from all walks of life.

At the end of the ceremony, Rector International Islamic University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai distributed books and shields among the participants and guests.