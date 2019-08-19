UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rector IIUI Plants Sapling On National Day For Plantation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:21 PM

Rector IIUI plants sapling on National Day for Plantation

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai planted a sapling in connection with national tree planting day announced by the prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai planted a sapling in connection with national tree planting day announced by the prime minister.

Dr Masoom Yasinzai vowed that university would be among the leading ranks to plant saplings and make the environment green and clean.

The IIUI rector said that university was making efforts to arrange a huge amount of saplings through philanthropists so that every student may be able to plant a sapling on campus.

He said that university was in process to plant as many as 30 thousand saplings amid this tree plantation drive. On the occasion, IIUI rector lauded the horticultural department of the university and prayed for the green and prosperous Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that university had already planted 250 fruit plants through its Department of Environmental Science as an endowment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Student May

Recent Stories

3 mayor suspended over alleged terror links

4 minutes ago

Walk held to raise awareness on Plant for Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

Four bike lifters held, eight stolen bikes recove ..

4 minutes ago

IOK under curfew on 15th consecutive day

4 minutes ago

PTI govt to soon introduce "Kamyab Nowjawan Progra ..

7 minutes ago

2 youth killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.