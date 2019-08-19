Rector IIUI plants sapling on National Day for Plantation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai planted a sapling in connection with national tree planting day announced by the prime minister.

Dr Masoom Yasinzai vowed that university would be among the leading ranks to plant saplings and make the environment green and clean.

The IIUI rector said that university was making efforts to arrange a huge amount of saplings through philanthropists so that every student may be able to plant a sapling on campus.

He said that university was in process to plant as many as 30 thousand saplings amid this tree plantation drive. On the occasion, IIUI rector lauded the horticultural department of the university and prayed for the green and prosperous Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that university had already planted 250 fruit plants through its Department of Environmental Science as an endowment.