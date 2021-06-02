Rector IIUI, secretary Narcotics Control agreed to launch campaign in educational institutions against drugs use

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani Wednesday stressed the need for a comprehensive awareness campaign in educational institutions against the use of drugs.

During a meeting between Rector of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai, and secretary Narcotics Control agreed to launch an awareness campaign in Educational Institutions against the use of drugs.

Durrani was of the view that students must understand the gravity of the situation as utilization of drugs can lead to a life-threatening condition.

He further said that it will not only impact an individual but the family as a whole. The Federal Secretary reinforced the idea that students should be sensitized about how this can put their loved ones into a miserable situation.

Rector IIUI agreed with the stance and assured full cooperation to the Ministry of Narcotics Control in this regard. The delegates of the ministry shared details of anti-drug policy and how the Primary focus was put on demand reduction.

The IIUI delegation appreciated the efforts of the ministry working towards the creation of a drug-free society. They also purposed the idea of conducting research regarding the said topic and emphasized upon the fact that it will help in identifying the root causes of drug consumption and play a key role in the formulation of a strategic approach against the increased use of drugs amongst the youth.

The secretary welcomed the idea and said that with mutual cooperation goal of a drug-free Pakistan can be achieved.