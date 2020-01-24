UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rector IIUI Stressed For Promotion Of Quality Education To Meet Present-day Challenges

Sumaira FH 15 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Rector IIUI stressed for promotion of quality education to meet present-day challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Educationist Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Professor Dr Masoom Yasinzai Friday emphasized the significance of professional development, effective and quality education transformation that can help to increase student abilities and support economic development.

On the eve of International Education Day, Educationist while talking to ptv news channel calls on governments, parents and all partners to make universal quality education a leading priority.

He said like the other countries, the celebration of day is a step forward towards education in Pakistan with a sharp focus on inclusive and equitable quality education with same curriculum to all kids.

Dr Masoom said today, Pakistan and countries celebrating International Day of Education which remind us that without inclusive and equitable quality learning for all, countries will not succeed in breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children and their families behind.

He said unfortunately in Pakistani education system was suffers from inequality in educational outcomes on a massive scale.

He mentioned that the previous Federal and provincial governments made tall claims about improving the education sector where around 22.

8 million children were still out of school in Pakistan.

However, present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was taking practical measures and focusing on equal curriculum for all students.

He said quality education was the most important factor and needed special attention.

Millions of children who are out of school are being deprived of their basic right to learn and the opportunity to build a better future for themselves, he mentioned.

Quality and equal education is one main goal which will help in achieving many other Goals such as poverty eradication, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, improved health outcomes or gender equality, he added.

He elaborated the role of university in nation building, inculcating Islamic values and imparting contemporary knowledge.

He also stressed teachers to play proactive role in society and focused on devotion and commitment in their teaching site instead of earning or getting fame.

He also assured the students and faculty members in university administration would also make all out efforts to ensure the quality education and research work to compete with the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Education Student Same SITE International Islamic University All From Government Million PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.