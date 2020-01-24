Rector IIUI stressed for promotion of quality education to meet present-day challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Educationist Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Professor Dr Masoom Yasinzai Friday emphasized the significance of professional development, effective and quality education transformation that can help to increase student abilities and support economic development.

On the eve of International Education Day, Educationist while talking to ptv news channel calls on governments, parents and all partners to make universal quality education a leading priority.

He said like the other countries, the celebration of day is a step forward towards education in Pakistan with a sharp focus on inclusive and equitable quality education with same curriculum to all kids.

Dr Masoom said today, Pakistan and countries celebrating International Day of Education which remind us that without inclusive and equitable quality learning for all, countries will not succeed in breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children and their families behind.

He said unfortunately in Pakistani education system was suffers from inequality in educational outcomes on a massive scale.

He mentioned that the previous Federal and provincial governments made tall claims about improving the education sector where around 22.

8 million children were still out of school in Pakistan.

However, present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was taking practical measures and focusing on equal curriculum for all students.

He said quality education was the most important factor and needed special attention.

Millions of children who are out of school are being deprived of their basic right to learn and the opportunity to build a better future for themselves, he mentioned.

Quality and equal education is one main goal which will help in achieving many other Goals such as poverty eradication, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, improved health outcomes or gender equality, he added.

He elaborated the role of university in nation building, inculcating Islamic values and imparting contemporary knowledge.

He also stressed teachers to play proactive role in society and focused on devotion and commitment in their teaching site instead of earning or getting fame.

He also assured the students and faculty members in university administration would also make all out efforts to ensure the quality education and research work to compete with the world.