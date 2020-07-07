UrduPoint.com
Rector IIUI Visits Exhibition 'Ghilaf-e-Kaaba'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Rector IIUI visits exhibition 'Ghilaf-e-Kaaba'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation headed by Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) here on Tuesday visited the exhibition 'Ghilaf-e-Kaaba' and other Islamic relics.

Other than the Rector, the delegation included President IIUI, Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik, IIUI Vice-Presidents, Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani, Dr. Farkhanda Zia, Dr Tahir Khalily Directors General Dr.

Zia ul Haq, Dr Tahir Mehmood and senior faculty member at Department of Media and Communication Studies Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal, said a press release .

Speaking on the occasion, the IIUI Rector said the exhibition was as source of spiritual calmness. He hailed the efforts of the organizers. He said the exhibition offered a unique opportunity to the people, to see the 'Ghilaf-e-Kaaba' and other Islamic relics, while remaining in Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

