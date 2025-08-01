Rector NSSP visits NIPA, addresses joint session of trainee officers of SMC, MCMC

Dr. Muhammad Jamil Afaqi, Rector National School of Public Policy (NSPP) has said that public servants should effectively tackle the challenges of Artificial Intelligence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Dr. Muhammad Jamil Afaqi, Rector National school of Public Policy (NSPP) has said that public servants should effectively tackle the challenges of Artificial Intelligence.

These views were expressed by him while addressing a joint session of trainee officers of 38th SMC, 44th MCMC and 94th Pre-Service Course of Revenue Officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday at NIPA Peshawar.

While addressing the joint session, he emphasized that public service is confronted by many challenges today.

These challenges include the innovation and modernization of technology like artificial intelligence. He said that public servants are required to take advantage of the new technology and protect themselves from its negative impacts.

He highlighted that NSPP is committed to equip civil servants with knowledge, skills, and right mindset in line with the evolving needs of governance.

He urged the trainee officers to be proactive, listen to the people and respect their opinion.

Capt. (Retd.) Usman Gul, Director General NIPA/PARD/PPSA Peshawar extended gratitude to the Rector for visiting NIPA Peshawar and addressing the joint session of the civil servants. He pointed out that the trainee officers have been much encouraged by his visit and interaction.

The Rector visited the campus, inaugurated Model Fig Orchard and planted a tree. He also delivered his lecture to the participants of 44th MCMC.

The joint session was attended by faculty members of the three training institutions i.e. NIPA, PARD & PPSA, participants of the 38th Senior Management Course, 44th Mid-Career Management Course, and Pre-Service 94th Course of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue officers. The Director General NIPA/PARD/PPSA Capt. (Retd.) Usman Gul presented souvenir to the Rector NSPP on the occasion.