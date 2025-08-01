Rector NSSP Visits NIPA, Addresses Joint Session Of Trainee Officers Of SMC, MCMC
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 11:01 PM
Dr. Muhammad Jamil Afaqi, Rector National School of Public Policy (NSPP) has said that public servants should effectively tackle the challenges of Artificial Intelligence
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Dr. Muhammad Jamil Afaqi, Rector National school of Public Policy (NSPP) has said that public servants should effectively tackle the challenges of Artificial Intelligence.
These views were expressed by him while addressing a joint session of trainee officers of 38th SMC, 44th MCMC and 94th Pre-Service Course of Revenue Officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday at NIPA Peshawar.
While addressing the joint session, he emphasized that public service is confronted by many challenges today.
These challenges include the innovation and modernization of technology like artificial intelligence. He said that public servants are required to take advantage of the new technology and protect themselves from its negative impacts.
He highlighted that NSPP is committed to equip civil servants with knowledge, skills, and right mindset in line with the evolving needs of governance.
He urged the trainee officers to be proactive, listen to the people and respect their opinion.
Capt. (Retd.) Usman Gul, Director General NIPA/PARD/PPSA Peshawar extended gratitude to the Rector for visiting NIPA Peshawar and addressing the joint session of the civil servants. He pointed out that the trainee officers have been much encouraged by his visit and interaction.
The Rector visited the campus, inaugurated Model Fig Orchard and planted a tree. He also delivered his lecture to the participants of 44th MCMC.
The joint session was attended by faculty members of the three training institutions i.e. NIPA, PARD & PPSA, participants of the 38th Senior Management Course, 44th Mid-Career Management Course, and Pre-Service 94th Course of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue officers. The Director General NIPA/PARD/PPSA Capt. (Retd.) Usman Gul presented souvenir to the Rector NSPP on the occasion.
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace9 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal9 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..9 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties9 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away9 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan9 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs9 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million9 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence9 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot10 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry10 hours ago