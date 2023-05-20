Recurrent, unscheduled power outages affecting functioning of filtration plants, water supply: HDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has informed the public that the recurrent and unscheduled power outages were affecting the functioning of the filtration plants, water supply and drainage networks, resulting in water shortages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has informed the public that the recurrent and unscheduled power outages were affecting the functioning of the filtration plants, water supply and drainage networks, resulting in water shortages.

The spokesman of HDA Nadeem Yousuf stated in a statement here on Saturday that during the scorching summer heat, the citizens of Hyderabad were experiencing water supply problems because the filtration plants and pumping stations were unable to function around the clock.

According to him, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) had provided electric supply to the authority's 2 largest filtration plants on Jamshoro Road and at Thandi Sarak pumping station through 2 electric feeders.

However, he claimed, often both the feeders undergo scheduled and unscheduled load shedding at the same time owing to which the water filtration and supply grounds to a halt time and again.

The spokesman said HDA and its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would be unable to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water if the same situation continued.

He claimed that HESCO's top officers had been informed about all those issues time and again but the problems still existed.