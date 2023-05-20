UrduPoint.com

Recurrent, Unscheduled Power Outages Affecting Functioning Of Filtration Plants, Water Supply: HDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Recurrent, unscheduled power outages affecting functioning of filtration plants, water supply: HDA

The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has informed the public that the recurrent and unscheduled power outages were affecting the functioning of the filtration plants, water supply and drainage networks, resulting in water shortages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has informed the public that the recurrent and unscheduled power outages were affecting the functioning of the filtration plants, water supply and drainage networks, resulting in water shortages.

The spokesman of HDA Nadeem Yousuf stated in a statement here on Saturday that during the scorching summer heat, the citizens of Hyderabad were experiencing water supply problems because the filtration plants and pumping stations were unable to function around the clock.

According to him, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) had provided electric supply to the authority's 2 largest filtration plants on Jamshoro Road and at Thandi Sarak pumping station through 2 electric feeders.

However, he claimed, often both the feeders undergo scheduled and unscheduled load shedding at the same time owing to which the water filtration and supply grounds to a halt time and again.

The spokesman said HDA and its subsidiary Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) would be unable to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water if the same situation continued.

He claimed that HESCO's top officers had been informed about all those issues time and again but the problems still existed.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Water Company Road Hyderabad Same Jamshoro All Top

Recent Stories

UAE jiu-jitsu team bag 15 medals at Thailand Open ..

UAE jiu-jitsu team bag 15 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023

6 minutes ago
 CM, Governor Balochistan condemns Zarghoon check p ..

CM, Governor Balochistan condemns Zarghoon check post attack

8 minutes ago
 G7's 2024 Summit to Take Place in Italy's Apulia - ..

G7's 2024 Summit to Take Place in Italy's Apulia - Prime Minister

14 minutes ago
 Man Utd, Newcastle on brink of sealing top four pl ..

Man Utd, Newcastle on brink of sealing top four places after Liverpool draw

14 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

14 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.