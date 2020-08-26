Recuse continues in lower Chitral flood hit area: DG 1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 , Dr. khatir Ahmed on Tuesday said that rescue operations were continued in Avon Rambour, area where 35 houses were partially damaged due to flash floods after recent rains.

He said that Rescue 1122 teams have reached the flood-hit area and are engaged in rescue operations.

Dr Khatir Ahmed said Rescue 1122 teams have set up a medical camp in Rambour and were providing medical assistance to people in the medical camp.

He said that Rescue 1122 office in Lower Chitral has been provided with all the necessary equipment to continue rescue in flood hit areas.

He said that no casualties were reported so far in the floods, adding initial report, 35 houses were partially damaged,He said that locals have been evacuated from the area.