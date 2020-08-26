UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recuse Continues In Lower Chitral Flood Hit Area: DG 1122

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Recuse continues in lower Chitral flood hit area: DG 1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 , Dr. khatir Ahmed on Tuesday said that rescue operations were continued in Avon Rambour, area where 35 houses were partially damaged due to flash floods after recent rains.

He said that Rescue 1122 teams have reached the flood-hit area and are engaged in rescue operations.

Dr Khatir Ahmed said Rescue 1122 teams have set up a medical camp in Rambour and were providing medical assistance to people in the medical camp.

He said that Rescue 1122 office in Lower Chitral has been provided with all the necessary equipment to continue rescue in flood hit areas.

He said that no casualties were reported so far in the floods, adding initial report, 35 houses were partially damaged,He said that locals have been evacuated from the area.

Related Topics

Flood Chitral Rescue 1122 All From Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan Customs seizes goods, vehicles worth Rs32 ..

45 seconds ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Plans to Close Entry to Foreigne ..

47 seconds ago

Three held, looted money recovered

49 seconds ago

Rescue activities in progress after passage of flo ..

50 seconds ago

Razak suppose to delays in exports consignments in ..

56 seconds ago

AGP's audit to be conducted by independent officer ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.