Red alert issued as Chenab, Sutlej face flood threat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu on Wednesday said the district

administration had issued a red alert to tackle possible floods in the Chenab

and Sutlej rivers.

Acting on the Punjab government direction, evacuation of citizens from riverine

areas had been accelerated.

He said flood relief camps had been set up at Head Muhammad Wala, Bund Bosan,

Sher Shah, and Jalalpur Pirwala. The DC stated this during an emergency visit

to flood-prone areas, where Assistant Commissioner Sadar Zahid Iqbal briefed

him on relief operations.

Sindhu said the Punjab government had warned of rising water levels in Rivers

Chenab and Sutlej over the next two days. He added that citizens were being

shifted to safer places, while flood embankments had been fully inspected and

upgraded.

He assured that all necessary facilities had been provided at flood relief camps,

while announcements were being made in local areas urging people to evacuate.

A special control room and emergency response force had also been established

to deal with the situation, he added.