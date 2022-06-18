Red algae defaces beauty of Dal Lake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :A vast stretch of Dal Lake has turned brick red due to the presence of rampant red algae. The red algae bloom is an indicator of heavy pollution in the water body.

According to Kashmir media service, the blooming of red algae speaks volumes about the ineffective de-weeding mechanism and strategy of the Lakes and Conservation Management Authority (LCMA).

The blooming of red algae has defaced the beauty of this lake. LCMA blames people for the presence of red algae as it says that they (Dal dwellers) use extensive fertilizers and pesticides that pollute the lake, however, locals say LCMA has never shown interest in cleaning Dal Lake.

"All the events and programs organized in the name of Dal Lake are only photo ops and nothing else.

De-weeding processes either manually or through machines have become a formality for the LCMA. It never makes contractors and laborers accountable," said a local.

Red algae bloom is an indicator of heavy pollution in the water body. A Dal dweller Muhammad Sultan said that LCMA instead of taking measures to keep the lake crystal clean always puts blame on the people.

Experts believe that rapid urbanization, agricultural activities and the presence of municipal sewage has badly hit Dal Lake. "The more nutrition you will provide to the red algae in the form of pesticides and fertilizers, the more it will bloom. The day is not far when the whole Dal will turn brick red," they say.