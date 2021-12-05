UrduPoint.com

RED Campaign 2nd Phase In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

RED campaign 2nd phase in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :No case of the latest variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, has been reported so far, in Pakistan but there was a need to continue observing corona SOPs control the spread of this fatal disease.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani said"According to initial reports, the symptoms of Omicron was of flu, but it is to be noted that the virus badly affected the lungs." He urged the residents to get vaccinated at the earliest who had not still jabbed against the deadly disease, adding the vaccination was the only way to defeat it. The DHO stressed the need for citizens to complete their doses who had contracted one dose.

Meanwhile, district surveillance officer Dr Waqar Ahmed said that over 1.1 million people had been inoculated against the lethal virus during the first reach every door campaign in the Rawalpindi district.

He said that during the drive, which continued from October 25 to November 12, around 13 million had been vaccinated across the province.

Dr Waqar said that the vaccine was mandatory for those above 12 years of age and safe for pregnant and other disease affected people. He said that a comprehensive plan had been devised to achieve the goals of the 2nd phase of the 'Red' Corona Vaccination Campaign started from December 1, adding 408 teams were visiting door to door to persuade the citizens of corona vaccination.

Dr Waqar said that announcements were also being made from mosques informing the citizens about corona vaccination. He urged the residents to come forward and vaccinate themselves at the earliest as the vaccination was the only way to prevent the fatal disease.

The drive will continue till December 31.

